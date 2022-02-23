Reject budget cut on public services to the poor

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:13
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana focuses on reducing SA's debt in his maiden budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Its a rubicon budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 18:48
Tax implications for individual and corporates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer Ninja : Are you unintentionally paying insurance on your home loan twice due to a lack of disclosure on your home loan statement?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Illicit traders are real winners in this budget - National Liquor Traders National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane says people should stop saying sin taxes as it's unconstitutional. 23 February 2022 4:44 PM
'Godongwana wants to proceed with caution and that's reflected in the numbers' Stanlib Asset Management chief economist Kevin Lings reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech. 23 February 2022 4:25 PM
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address. 23 February 2022 2:55 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2022 Budget Speech. It is his first Budget since his appointment as finance mi... 23 February 2022 1:36 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
Study shows exercise prevents infectious diseases such as COVID-19 Professor of sport and exercise medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits, Jon Patricios, gives details of the study. 23 February 2022 3:03 PM
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period. 23 February 2022 2:15 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2022 8:45 AM
Pelvic floor therapist revealing her go-to period pain remedy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2022 8:45 AM
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Reject budget cut on public services to the poor

Reject budget cut on public services to the poor

23 February 2022 7:36 AM

The South African Federation of Trade Unions spokesperson Trevor Malope discussed what he wanted the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon. He went on to say that a mass campaign against wage and budget cuts should be launched.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Actions & sanctions a raft of anti-Russia measures over Ukraine

23 February 2022 9:35 AM

Switched at birth 2 women in America are suing half a century later.

A serial housebreaker California's problem black bear.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Gone Viral - Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning

23 February 2022 8:03 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All eyes on Enoch Godongwana's maiden budget speech

23 February 2022 7:32 AM

President of Business Unity South Africa Bonang Mohale emphasized that he would like the finance minister enoch Godogwana to mention the country's economy recovery plan, budget growth and employment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the budget speech require tough choices by minister of finance?

23 February 2022 7:07 AM

Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and research Xhanti Payi has revealed what he expects the finance minister to address in his budget speech this afternoon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Closer to war Putin backs 2 breakaway regions in Ukraine

22 February 2022 8:36 AM

Blood slavery a blood curdling tale from a former hostage in Cambodia.

The UN's conundrum the world's 15 unrecognised "de facto states.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Gone Viral - Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking

22 February 2022 8:09 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State security agency dispute alleged criminal networks

22 February 2022 7:42 AM

State Security Agency spokesperson Mava Scott responded to the allegations by denying the claims made by News24. He denied the statements and confirmed that several senior executives and employees who had been accused of large-scale fraud, money laundering, and corruption were brought back into their positions because if they were suspended for a long duration of time then this would have gone against the own rules and regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cases of typhoid fever reported not linked to municipal water

22 February 2022 7:08 AM

Head of the division of infectious diseases at Wits university Dr. Jeremy Nel explained that there is no reason to be concerned about drinking water because there is no evidence linking cases of typhoid fever suspected to contaminated municipal water.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A stand off in Ukraine as fighting flares in its eastern region

21 February 2022 8:40 AM

Chinese laser attacks Australia has complained to Beijing.

A ferry survivor found 2 days after a terrible fire on board.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Godongwana wants to proceed with caution and that's reflected in the numbers'

Local

Illicit traders are real winners in this budget - National Liquor Traders

Local

IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

Business Local

INFOGRAPHIC: 2022 Budget Speech in a nutshell

23 February 2022 5:54 PM

Case against Rosettenville shootout suspects postponed to March

23 February 2022 5:49 PM

Most of the govt's expenditure goes towards social spending

23 February 2022 4:57 PM

