Water in Nelson Mandela Bay not safe to drink?

Best of 702
Latest Local
UPDATE: Rand Water says water supply restored in some areas of Ekurhuleni Technicians from the metro have been working to restore power at a Rand Water substation this afternoon which affected the distrib... 5 March 2022 5:24 PM
Nelson Mandela Foundation urges SA govt to take stand in Russia/Ukraine war In a statement released on Saturday, the foundation said it has been closely monitoring the ongoing conflict that has now entered... 5 March 2022 4:28 PM
Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions Rand Water says a total power supply failure at a substation in Ekurhuleni threatens water supply in parts of the area and could a... 5 March 2022 1:57 PM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser. 4 March 2022 9:33 AM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Sport
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has... 4 March 2022 2:52 PM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Water in Nelson Mandela Bay not safe to drink?

Water in Nelson Mandela Bay not safe to drink?

24 February 2022 7:35 AM

Head of SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape, Dr. Eileen Carter spoke about the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's major concern about contaminated water. She went on to say that there will be investigations and collaboration with the health department.


The World View - Stop the war protests growing anti Russia demos around the world

4 March 2022 9:23 AM

A crackdown on Russian oligarchs with mixed results in the U.K.

The end of neighbors one of the world’s TV soap institutions is ending.

 

A night with Ronan keating charity fundraiser

4 March 2022 9:10 AM

Golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player elaborates on the charity fundraising effort to benefit the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital Oncology Unit in Cape Town.

Follow up with Johan Nel, South African Tourist who has finally fled Ukraine

4 March 2022 8:31 AM
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials

4 March 2022 7:50 AM

New head of the investigating Directorate at the national Prosecuting adv Andrea Johnson discusses the pressures she faces as the new head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate, the support she is receiving, how financial constraints in assisting with investigations and prosecutions are a concern, and her message to those who have been implicated.

Are there government plans to introduce foreign labour quotas scapegoating?

4 March 2022 7:15 AM

Socio-political commentator and award-winning author Siya Khumalo explains why he believes the government's effort to implement local worker job reservations is a scapegoat and how the government's lack of accountability is costing the country.

Save our soil

3 March 2022 9:15 AM

13-year-old South African writer Quinley Wild gave more insight  on the song he wrote called "Save Soil" in an effort to raise awareness about soil depletion, and that all proceeds from the song will be used to plant 10,000 trees.

The World View - Can China broker peace in Ukraine?

3 March 2022 8:32 AM

The end of a Roman empire Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea FC.

Australia’s “Rain Bomb” torrents & floods are causing big problems.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Man gets beaten up in voortrekker road parow CapeTown

3 March 2022 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The Bosasa billions: State Capture Report part 3

3 March 2022 7:48 AM

Co-Author of Bosasa Billions James-Brent Styan unpacked the Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report into allegations of state capture, the continued suspicions and questions surrounding the death of Gavin Watson, one of the key role players in the Bosasa saga, how those who are implicated don't see anything wrong with what they are implicated in, and the safety of whistleblowers in the country. 

Over 800 000 refugees escape Ukraine

3 March 2022 7:04 AM

European Union's ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionka, spoke about the refugee crisis as many Ukrainian citizens flee their country, how other countries are preparing to receive Ukrainian citizens, and sanctions against Russia and whether they will be enough to make Putin reconsider. 

Today marks 2 years since SA recorded its first COVID-19 case

5 March 2022 6:23 PM

DA says another pupil in PTA stabbed outside school, fighting for her life

5 March 2022 6:10 PM

Woman sits on key court in Egypt first

5 March 2022 5:34 PM

