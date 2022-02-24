What’s Gone Viral - Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
A crackdown on Russian oligarchs with mixed results in the U.K.
The end of neighbors one of the world’s TV soap institutions is ending.
Golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player elaborates on the charity fundraising effort to benefit the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital Oncology Unit in Cape Town.
New head of the investigating Directorate at the national Prosecuting adv Andrea Johnson discusses the pressures she faces as the new head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate, the support she is receiving, how financial constraints in assisting with investigations and prosecutions are a concern, and her message to those who have been implicated.
Socio-political commentator and award-winning author Siya Khumalo explains why he believes the government's effort to implement local worker job reservations is a scapegoat and how the government's lack of accountability is costing the country.
13-year-old South African writer Quinley Wild gave more insight on the song he wrote called "Save Soil" in an effort to raise awareness about soil depletion, and that all proceeds from the song will be used to plant 10,000 trees.
The end of a Roman empire Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea FC.
Australia’s “Rain Bomb” torrents & floods are causing big problems.
Co-Author of Bosasa Billions James-Brent Styan unpacked the Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report into allegations of state capture, the continued suspicions and questions surrounding the death of Gavin Watson, one of the key role players in the Bosasa saga, how those who are implicated don't see anything wrong with what they are implicated in, and the safety of whistleblowers in the country.
European Union's ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionka, spoke about the refugee crisis as many Ukrainian citizens flee their country, how other countries are preparing to receive Ukrainian citizens, and sanctions against Russia and whether they will be enough to make Putin reconsider.