ANC women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
With the smartphone 'there is no longer a reason to buy professional cameras' World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about how smartphone cameras are endangering integrated cameras. 21 March 2022 5:26 PM
Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso says they have not not tangible information on the ground as to what could have been the... 21 March 2022 4:21 PM
Gauteng launches schools art and sport to nurture talent, tackle substance abuse Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe explains how the Wednesday Integrated Programme for sports and ar... 21 March 2022 3:31 PM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
View all Politics
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 21 March 2022 6:26 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
View all Business
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 21 March 2022 12:53 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:41 AM
VIDEO: Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:40 AM
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
ANC women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury

ANC women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury

10 March 2022 7:02 AM

Paralegal Field Worket at Black sach Abigail Peters welcomed the outcomes and they see it as a way to send a clear message that public officials have the duty to act accordingly, held accountable when they break the law and the importance that a case like perjury is not a victimless crime.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Dischem: Random acts of kindness initiative

21 March 2022 8:56 AM

Dischem Foundation’s Jackie Kahlberg emphasizes the importance of the Dischem Benefit card and reminded customers that every time they swipe their card, a portion of their contribution helps communities in need. She explained that the foundation has previously visited various NGOs in need and will be returning to see if their foundation has assisted them.

The World View - 26 days of war the grim reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

21 March 2022 8:39 AM

Cosmonaut confusion the PR value of spacemen in Ukrainian colours.

An electric car crash a French taxi driver is suing Tesla.

 

South Africa's most challenging human rights challenges

21 March 2022 8:29 AM

Education Commissioner at the South African Human Rights Commission Adv. Andre Gaum discussed the rise in complaints with a trends report that detailed the changing state of human rights violations, which were primarily based on race and inequality. He goes on to explain how social media has become a powerful tool for disseminating hate speech and discriminatory material.

What’s Gone Viral - Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market

21 March 2022 8:10 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Pit toilets are a humanitarian black hole that has remained in schools for years.

21 March 2022 7:30 AM

Attorney at Section 27 Demichelle Petherbridge discussed the illegality and humiliation that children in South Africa face as they continue to use pit toilets, how the department of education and other parties involved should take responsibility, and whether media awareness of pit toilets is influencing those involved to act and eradicate these pit toilets.

The wife season 3!

18 March 2022 9:20 AM

Author of the book ‘Hlomu The Wife’ Busani-Dudu Dube explained that she is not involved in the series' outcome, her reflections of the series following the backlash of many fans of the book who are unhappy with not seeing the book reflected.

The World View - The impact of Russia’s war in Russia there are noticeable signs

18 March 2022 8:32 AM

Reunited in Slovakia an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy’s happy rendezvous.

A different Kind of piracy outrage at the ferry company P&O.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record

18 March 2022 8:13 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Digital migration as SA Connect programme offers free data to South Africans

18 March 2022 7:33 AM

Minister of communication and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the government is investigating the feasibility of providing South Africans with 10GB of free data once the next phase of its SA Connect program begins. She explained how South African citizens will benefit and how the revenue collected by the department will be channeled into the national budget and

MTN CEO Charles Molapisi reacted to the announcement that MTN SA has secured a high-demand spectrum to support its 4G and 5G expansion drive. This is the first time in approximately 17 years that spectrum has been released permanently in South Africa, and it increases MTN SA's total permanent spectrum holdings from 76MHz to 176MHz.

Royal feud as Prince Mbonisi Zulu rejects Ramaphosa’s anointment of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as new Zulu King

18 March 2022 7:04 AM

Legal representative of Prince Mbonisi Zulu & Attorney  Peter Zwane explained why Prince Mbonisi Zulu is unhappy about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of Misizulu KaZwelithini as the new Zulu King, stating that his complaint is about the process of nominating the king rather than Misizulu himself. Zwane went on to say that if their client gives the go-ahead, they will challenge Misizulu's coronation.

Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East

Local

'Racism did not die when apartheid fell,' says Ramaphosa on Human Rights Day

Local

'Govt must regulate e-hailing app companies and stop the exploitation'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘It’s Sharpeville Massacre Day’: Some political parties remember lives lost

21 March 2022 8:07 PM

Inequalities in education and health sectors exacerbated by COVID-19 - SAHRC

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Renowned SA artist Esther Mahlangu robbed at gunpoint

21 March 2022 7:17 PM

