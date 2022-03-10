ANC women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury

Paralegal Field Worket at Black sach Abigail Peters welcomed the outcomes and they see it as a way to send a clear message that public officials have the duty to act accordingly, held accountable when they break the law and the importance that a case like perjury is not a victimless crime.
Dischem Foundation's Jackie Kahlberg emphasizes the importance of the Dischem Benefit card and reminded customers that every time they swipe their card, a portion of their contribution helps communities in need. She explained that the foundation has previously visited various NGOs in need and will be returning to see if their foundation has assisted them.
Cosmonaut confusion the PR value of spacemen in Ukrainian colours.
An electric car crash a French taxi driver is suing Tesla.
Education Commissioner at the South African Human Rights Commission Adv. Andre Gaum discussed the rise in complaints with a trends report that detailed the changing state of human rights violations, which were primarily based on race and inequality. He goes on to explain how social media has become a powerful tool for disseminating hate speech and discriminatory material.
Attorney at Section 27 Demichelle Petherbridge discussed the illegality and humiliation that children in South Africa face as they continue to use pit toilets, how the department of education and other parties involved should take responsibility, and whether media awareness of pit toilets is influencing those involved to act and eradicate these pit toilets.
Author of the book 'Hlomu The Wife' Busani-Dudu Dube explained that she is not involved in the series' outcome, her reflections of the series following the backlash of many fans of the book who are unhappy with not seeing the book reflected.
Reunited in Slovakia an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy’s happy rendezvous.
A different Kind of piracy outrage at the ferry company P&O.
Minister of communication and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the government is investigating the feasibility of providing South Africans with 10GB of free data once the next phase of its SA Connect program begins. She explained how South African citizens will benefit and how the revenue collected by the department will be channeled into the national budget and
MTN CEO Charles Molapisi reacted to the announcement that MTN SA has secured a high-demand spectrum to support its 4G and 5G expansion drive. This is the first time in approximately 17 years that spectrum has been released permanently in South Africa, and it increases MTN SA's total permanent spectrum holdings from 76MHz to 176MHz.
Legal representative of Prince Mbonisi Zulu & Attorney Peter Zwane explained why Prince Mbonisi Zulu is unhappy about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of Misizulu KaZwelithini as the new Zulu King, stating that his complaint is about the process of nominating the king rather than Misizulu himself. Zwane went on to say that if their client gives the go-ahead, they will challenge Misizulu's coronation.