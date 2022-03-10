What’s Gone Viral - Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Author of the book 'Hlomu The Wife' Busani-Dudu Dube explained that she is not involved in the series' outcome, her reflections of the series following the backlash of many fans of the book who are unhappy with not seeing the book reflected.
Reunited in Slovakia an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy’s happy rendezvous.
A different Kind of piracy outrage at the ferry company P&O.
Minister of communication and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the government is investigating the feasibility of providing South Africans with 10GB of free data once the next phase of its SA Connect program begins. She explained how South African citizens will benefit and how the revenue collected by the department will be channeled into the national budget
MTN CEO Charles Molapisi reacted to the announcement that MTN SA has secured a high-demand spectrum to support its 4G and 5G expansion drive. This is the first time in approximately 17 years that spectrum has been released permanently in South Africa, and it increases MTN SA's total permanent spectrum holdings from 76MHz to 176MHz.
Legal representative of Prince Mbonisi Zulu & Attorney Peter Zwane explained why Prince Mbonisi Zulu is unhappy about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of Misizulu KaZwelithini as the new Zulu King, stating that his complaint is about the process of nominating the king rather than Misizulu himself. Zwane went on to say that if their client gives the go-ahead, they will challenge Misizulu's coronation.
Coordinator & Volunteer for the Link Literacy & Numeracy Project Maggie Fussell unpacked the work of 'The Link Literacy and Numeracy Project,' which is looking for local volunteers to help children make sense of words and numbers in the aftermath of the pandemic, which has caused 50-70 percent of South African children to miss out on learning time.
Head of Policy for the Democratic Alliance Gwen Ngwenya explains the party's Social Impact Bill, which aims to eliminate BBBEE criteria and address social inequality because the party believes race-based policies must address socioeconomic challenges. President of the Black Business Council, Elias Manage, disagreed with the DA, informing them about the purpose of BBBEE and the importance of black economic participation.
South African Institute of International Affairs CEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos responded to and explained the International Court of Justice's decision to halt military operations in Ukraine.
South African Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu explained why it took them nearly 5 days to ground Comair flights, the importance of managing safety measures, and whether they are confident that the flights are now safe.