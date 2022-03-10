What’s Gone Viral - Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss

Streaming issues? Report here
How to have the Human Rights talk with your children Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights. 19 March 2022 9:38 AM
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal' Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep. 19 March 2022 8:16 AM
Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO. 19 March 2022 7:46 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:52 AM
Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:51 AM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss

What’s Gone Viral - Woman watermarking her work to expose her boss

10 March 2022 8:24 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


The wife season 3!

18 March 2022 9:20 AM

Author of the book ‘Hlomu The Wife’ Busani-Dudu Dube explained that she is not involved in the series' outcome, her reflections of the series following the backlash of many fans of the book who are unhappy with not seeing the book reflected.

The World View - The impact of Russia’s war in Russia there are noticeable signs

18 March 2022 8:32 AM

Reunited in Slovakia an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy’s happy rendezvous.

A different Kind of piracy outrage at the ferry company P&O.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record

18 March 2022 8:13 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Digital migration as SA Connect programme offers free data to South Africans

18 March 2022 7:33 AM

Minister of communication and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the government is investigating the feasibility of providing South Africans with 10GB of free data once the next phase of its SA Connect program begins. She explained how South African citizens will benefit and how the revenue collected by the department will be channeled into the national budget and

MTN CEO Charles Molapisi reacted to the announcement that MTN SA has secured a high-demand spectrum to support its 4G and 5G expansion drive. This is the first time in approximately 17 years that spectrum has been released permanently in South Africa, and it increases MTN SA's total permanent spectrum holdings from 76MHz to 176MHz.

Royal feud as Prince Mbonisi Zulu rejects Ramaphosa’s anointment of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as new Zulu King

18 March 2022 7:04 AM

Legal representative of Prince Mbonisi Zulu & Attorney  Peter Zwane explained why Prince Mbonisi Zulu is unhappy about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of Misizulu KaZwelithini as the new Zulu King, stating that his complaint is about the process of nominating the king rather than Misizulu himself. Zwane went on to say that if their client gives the go-ahead, they will challenge Misizulu's coronation.

Volunteers needed to help teach literacy and numeracy

17 March 2022 9:16 AM

Coordinator & Volunteer for the Link Literacy & Numeracy Project Maggie Fussell unpacked the work of 'The Link Literacy and Numeracy Project,' which is looking for local volunteers to help children make sense of words and numbers in the aftermath of the pandemic, which has caused 50-70 percent of South African children to miss out on learning time.

What’s Gone Viral - This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist

17 March 2022 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

DA’s Social Impact Bill to BBBEE criteria and address social inequality

17 March 2022 7:32 AM

Head of Policy for the Democratic Alliance Gwen Ngwenya explains the party's Social Impact Bill, which aims to eliminate BBBEE criteria and address social inequality because the party believes race-based policies must address socioeconomic challenges. President of the Black Business Council, Elias Manage, disagreed with the DA, informing them about the purpose of BBBEE and the importance of black economic participation.

World court orders Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine

17 March 2022 7:02 AM

South African Institute of International AffairsCEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos responded to and explained the International Court of Justice's decision to halt military operations in Ukraine.

SA Civil Aviation Authority lifts Comair Suspension

17 March 2022 6:59 AM

South African Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu explained why it took them nearly 5 days to ground Comair flights, the importance of managing safety measures, and whether they are confident that the flights are now safe.

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'

Local

How to have the Human Rights talk with your children

Local

EWN Highlights

PPTA urges Government to regulate E-Hailing sector

19 March 2022 5:23 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

It's true! Bluetooth tech was named after Viking king Harald Blåtand

19 March 2022 2:18 PM

