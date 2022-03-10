Less talk and more action on structural reforms for economic growth are needed

Minister of communication and digital technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that the government is investigating the feasibility of providing South Africans with 10GB of free data once the next phase of its SA Connect program begins. She explained how South African citizens will benefit and how the revenue collected by the department will be channeled into the national budget and



MTN CEO Charles Molapisi reacted to the announcement that MTN SA has secured a high-demand spectrum to support its 4G and 5G expansion drive. This is the first time in approximately 17 years that spectrum has been released permanently in South Africa, and it increases MTN SA's total permanent spectrum holdings from 76MHz to 176MHz.

