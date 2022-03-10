First annual International Day of women judges

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
First annual International Day of women judges

First annual International Day of women judges

10 March 2022 9:26 AM

In honour of the United Nations designating this day as International Day of Women Judges, Justice Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana of the Supreme Court of Appeal, who was appointed on June 1st of last year, discussed whether there has been sufficient progress in the country when it comes to female representation in the judiciary and what impact female Judges like her have on young girls.


Volunteers needed to help teach literacy and numeracy

17 March 2022 9:16 AM

Coordinator & Volunteer for the Link Literacy & Numeracy Project Maggie Fussell unpacked the work of 'The Link Literacy and Numeracy Project,' which is looking for local volunteers to help children make sense of words and numbers in the aftermath of the pandemic, which has caused 50-70 percent of South African children to miss out on learning time.

What’s Gone Viral - This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist

17 March 2022 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

DA’s Social Impact Bill to BBBEE criteria and address social inequality

17 March 2022 7:32 AM

Head of Policy for the Democratic Alliance Gwen Ngwenya explains the party's Social Impact Bill, which aims to eliminate BBBEE criteria and address social inequality because the party believes race-based policies must address socioeconomic challenges. President of the Black Business Council, Elias Manage, disagreed with the DA, informing them about the purpose of BBBEE and the importance of black economic participation.

World court orders Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine

17 March 2022 7:02 AM

South African Institute of International AffairsCEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos responded to and explained the International Court of Justice's decision to halt military operations in Ukraine.

SA Civil Aviation Authority lifts Comair Suspension

17 March 2022 6:59 AM

South African Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu explained why it took them nearly 5 days to ground Comair flights, the importance of managing safety measures, and whether they are confident that the flights are now safe.

The World View - The World View - Russian journalist what next for the defiant Marina Ovsyannikova?

16 March 2022 8:32 AM

Hong Kong’s Covid-19 problem rising death rates despite 70% vaccination.

Rock & Roll & Rod & Holes Rod Stewart has turned into a road repairer.

 

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear

16 March 2022 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Nurses protest against Gauteng health department’s decision not to renew temporary nursing posts

16 March 2022 7:38 AM

General Secretary Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union Lerato Mthunzi explained why they were protesting the Gauteng Department of Health's decision not to renew temporary nursing contracts, adding that health workers are overworked and understaffed as the number of patients increases.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi explains why 8,000 temporary nursing positions cannot be renewed due to budgetary constraints. She claims that they are in talks with the CEOs of all academic hospitals about renewing temporary nurse contracts to ensure that hospitals can deal with the pressure they are under.

Chemical warfare erupts between Russia and Ukraine.

16 March 2022 7:10 AM

Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev explains why Russia had to launch a special military operation, insisting that Ukraine invading was the last resort because Russia's goal is to de-nazify de-militarize Ukraine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Constitution Hill human rights festival is back!

15 March 2022 9:02 AM

Guest: Dawn Robertson, CEO of Constitutional Hill

Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson discusses what people can expect at The Constitutional Hill Human Rights Festival, which will bring together a variety of non-government and social justice organizations for three days of discourse.

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

'I fear f#kol': Ramaphosa tells MPs during Q&A session

17 March 2022 7:24 PM

