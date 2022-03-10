First annual International Day of women judges

General Secretary Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union Lerato Mthunzi explained why they were protesting the Gauteng Department of Health's decision not to renew temporary nursing contracts, adding that health workers are overworked and understaffed as the number of patients increases.



Gauteng Health MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi explains why 8,000 temporary nursing positions cannot be renewed due to budgetary constraints. She claims that they are in talks with the CEOs of all academic hospitals about renewing temporary nurse contracts to ensure that hospitals can deal with the pressure they are under.

