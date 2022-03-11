What change is needed from government to improve South Africans lives

Chairperson of SA institute of international affairs & Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki discusses how the African National Congress (ANC) has failed to develop the country's economy and create jobs. He went on to say that the party is unlikely to win the 2024 elections.
Coordinator & Volunteer for the Link Literacy & Numeracy Project Maggie Fussell unpacked the work of 'The Link Literacy and Numeracy Project,' which is looking for local volunteers to help children make sense of words and numbers in the aftermath of the pandemic, which has caused 50-70 percent of South African children to miss out on learning time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Policy for the Democratic Alliance Gwen Ngwenya explains the party's Social Impact Bill, which aims to eliminate BBBEE criteria and address social inequality because the party believes race-based policies must address socioeconomic challenges. President of the Black Business Council, Elias Manage, disagreed with the DA, informing them about the purpose of BBBEE and the importance of black economic participation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Institute of International AffairsCEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos responded to and explained the International Court of Justice's decision to halt military operations in Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu explained why it took them nearly 5 days to ground Comair flights, the importance of managing safety measures, and whether they are confident that the flights are now safe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hong Kong’s Covid-19 problem rising death rates despite 70% vaccination.
Rock & Roll & Rod & Holes Rod Stewart has turned into a road repairer.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
General Secretary Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union Lerato Mthunzi explained why they were protesting the Gauteng Department of Health's decision not to renew temporary nursing contracts, adding that health workers are overworked and understaffed as the number of patients increases.
Gauteng Health MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi explains why 8,000 temporary nursing positions cannot be renewed due to budgetary constraints. She claims that they are in talks with the CEOs of all academic hospitals about renewing temporary nurse contracts to ensure that hospitals can deal with the pressure they are under.
Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev explains why Russia had to launch a special military operation, insisting that Ukraine invading was the last resort because Russia's goal is to de-nazify de-militarize Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dawn Robertson, CEO of Constitutional Hill
Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson discusses what people can expect at The Constitutional Hill Human Rights Festival, which will bring together a variety of non-government and social justice organizations for three days of discourse.