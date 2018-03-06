Debates on mandate and independence of the Reserve Bank

Parliament is to debate the role, mandate and independence of the South African Reserve Bank. The ANC has also recently resolved to nationalize the central bank, which could lead to the state owning 100% of the bank’s shares. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Economics and Business Sciences at Wits University, about the debates on changing the mandate of the bank.