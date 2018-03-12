VBS Mutual Bank placed under curatorship

The South African Reserve Bank has placed VBS Mutual Bank under curatorship with immediate effect. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits University about this development and the differences between a mutual and a commercial bank. Xhanti Payi, Economist at Nascence Advisory and Research, speaks about concerns about the Reserve Bank’s treatment of VBS Mutual Bank.



