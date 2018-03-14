Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says there’s sufficient evidence against the investigator. The pupils aged seven and eight are part of the more than 80 children who were molested by a security guard at the school last year. The incident took place on Monday when the investigator apparently went to prepare the victims to testify against the guard.