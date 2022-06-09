Ria Ledwaba allowed to contest SAFA leadership race

Vice-president of the SA Football Association (SAFA) Ria Ledwaba discusses her decision to be cleared by Safa's independent governance committee, her bid for the top position in South African football, the failures, and what needs to be done to improve football in the country and the difficulty in her attempt to halt the Safa elections, alleging several constitutional irregularities.
Sanlam Cape Town marathon wheelchair race ambassador Ernst Van Dyk gave insight on what running enthusiasts can expect at Africa's first world marathon expected to take place in October of this year.
Prince Charles is said to be "appalled" by the policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.
Growing international concerns about gay rights in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola discussed the arrest of the Gupta brothers in Dubai, if they have the necessary documentation to request the extradition of the corrupt accused brother, and what the country plans to do to address the growing corruption problem.
Political Analyst Ongama Mtimka reacts to calls for the president to resign following global condemnation of a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, where an undisclosed amount of money was taken, and whether the president's woes are jeopardizing his mission to restore institutions.
Award-winning contemporary visual artist Trevor Stuurman discusses what people can expect from his much-anticipated first solo exhibition, which runs until June 19th.
Owner Zebra Square Gallery Klaus Grogor provided an update on the event, which will take place this weekend, which will include showcasing Super Classic racing cars to play with in true Italian style, as well as a Formula 1 Simulator that will showcase people's track skills as well as the prizes that are up for grabs.
Airline boss is accused of encouraging pilots to fly while fatigued - to cut down on cancelled flights.
The Mayor of Liverpool says French police were looking for trouble at the Champions League final.
President Cyril ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya unpacked Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension from the position of public protector, which took effect yesterday.
