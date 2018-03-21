Journalist attacked by EFF's Floyd Shivambu

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adrian De Kock, Netwerk24 Journalist



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have issued an apology over Deputy President Floyd Shivambu’s conduct outside Parliament. Shivambu was caught on camera with an an unknown man and in the video, the two can be seen putting their hands on Netwerk24 multimedia journalist Adrian de Kock In a statement, Shivambu denied that the scuffle was an assault on the journalist or media freedom