Human Rights Day, 21 March – what is this day all about?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thandolwethu Sipuye, Afrikan Historian and Executive Member of the Blackhouse Kollective and Julia Tebogo Tsolo, Daughter of Nyakane Tsolo who led protests in Sharpeville



Human Rights Day in South Africa is historically linked with 21 March 1960, and the events of Sharpeville. On that day 69 people died and 180 were wounded when police fired on a peaceful crowd that had gathered in protest against the Pass laws