Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala speaking on his recovery

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mhlengi Gwala, Triathlete. It is one of the stories we have been monitoring since we got the harrowing news of the attack of Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala. You will remember the call we took from his Sandile Shange describing how his attackers tried to saw off both his legs with a blunt chainsaw.