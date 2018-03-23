If you thought pit toilets were bad, some schools have no toilets

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Leanne Jansen-Thomas, Head of Policy and Training at Equal Education



Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says that a rapid audit of sanitation and ablution facilities will be done at all schools in the country. She said this following an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting yesterday, which aimed to address poor ablution facilities in South African schools.