Hawks confirm they are investigating Jacob Zuma in relation to 1million bribery

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks Spokesperson



According to the City Press, Zuma is being investigated for allegedly accepting money from a Western Cape abalone dealer in exchange for keeping Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana in his Cabinet. Others implicated in the matter, are Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and agriculture department deputy director general Siphokazi Ndudane, who were apparently paid R300 000 each.