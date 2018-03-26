SA's is among three countries in the world with highest incidents of serial rapes

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Director of L&S Threat Management; & Former Section Head of SAPS’ specialized Investigative Psychology Section



South Africa is among the three countries in the world with the highest incidents of serial murders and rapes. The Sunday Times reports that the country’s police service has a shortage of personnel to deal with this crisis