Is the police service losing its best personnel?

South Africa is among the three countries in the world with the highest incidents of serial murders and rape. But according to report, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is losing highly qualified and skilled officers who could assist in these cases. Bongani Bingwa speaks Dr Gerard Labuschagne, Director at L&S Threat Management, about whether the police service has a shortage of highly qualified and skilled personnel.