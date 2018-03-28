Is ANC being bankrolled by the Guptas and DA captured by white monopoly capital?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to James Selfe, DA Federal Chairperson and Vincent Smith, Chairperson of Parliament’s Ad-Hoc committee on Political Party Funding: The question that has always dogged our politics- is the ANC being bankrolled by the Guptas? Is the Democratic Alliance captured by “white monopoly capital”? Are the Economic Freedom Fighters, as they assert, a “poor party”? We will soon know