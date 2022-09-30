702 Teacher of the Year 2022 campaign - August Finalist

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with. 10 October 2022 3:39 PM
What the law says around working past your retirement age Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fai... 10 October 2022 3:38 PM
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving. The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promo... 10 October 2022 2:00 PM
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023 The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by t... 10 October 2022 6:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 12:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits. 10 October 2022 7:23 PM
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa. 10 October 2022 6:24 PM
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 10 October 2022 6:08 PM
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career... 10 October 2022 3:23 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa? The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise. 10 October 2022 2:02 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 12:19 PM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 9:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 8:31 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 8:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 9:01 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
702 Teacher of the Year 2022 campaign - August Finalist

702 Teacher of the Year 2022 campaign - August Finalist

30 September 2022 5:33 AM

Anje Zanninello


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The 10th annual Gender Mainstreaming Awards By Business Engage

10 October 2022 7:14 AM

CEO at Business Engage and the Founder of the Gender Mainstreaming Awards Colleen Larse discusses the success of her award event, the importance of gender equality and inclusion in the workplace, and how her business stands to promote equality in the workforce.

The World View - Crimea’s blown-up bridge it’s a big deal for Ukraine & Russia

10 October 2022 6:38 AM

A killer tiger Indian police have caught & killed a man-eater.

The million pound record it’s really a protest about music streaming.

What’s Gone Viral - Contractor drywalls cat into wall during home renovation

10 October 2022 6:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Satawu joins Untu in Transnet strike

10 October 2022 5:33 AM

Satawu General Secretary Jack Mazibuko explains why they have decided to continue the strike based on the new wage deal they want from state-owned transport and logistics group Transnet, how they have been warned that their strike is illegal, and what their hope is for a resolution as the unions and Transnet are expected to meet under the guidance of the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).

Impact of Transnet strike on SA’s economy?

10 October 2022 5:31 AM

Economist at Northwest University Business School Raymond Parsons provides analysis on Unions, United National Transport discusses how the rejection of Transnet's wage offer of a 1.5% pay increase by United National Transport Union and The South African Transport and Allied Workers threatens to stifle trade and the economy.

Theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure on the rise in Johannesburg

10 October 2022 5:17 AM

General Manager: Security and Risk Management at City Power Sergeant Thela discusses how vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure have become a major problem in Johannesburg, causing residents to endure hours of outages in addition to load shedding, and their collaboration with law enforcement in dealing with this crisis.

What’s Coming up this Weekend: Standard Bank Gallery presents ‘WE ARE CULTURE’ exhibition

7 October 2022 8:06 AM

Standard bank art Gallery Curator & Manager Dr Sami Mdluli gives an overview of this year's "Standard Bank Gallery," which is titled "We are Culture" and features 13 incredibly talented artists who will display their skills in fashion, music, sculpture, performance art, and other areas tomorrow.

The World View - Horror in Thailand the mass shooting tragedy at a nursery school

7 October 2022 6:43 AM

Escaping the Russian army 2 conscripts have pitched up in Alaska.

Robo cabs driver-less taxis are now driving the streets of San Francisco. 

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head

7 October 2022 6:20 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The growing concern over the shortage of healthcare workers

7 October 2022 5:37 AM

South African Medical Association Gauteng branch Chairperson Dr Mark Human spoke about the need for more doctors in the nation, the issue of not training enough of them, and how this is affecting hospitals while also dealing with other problems like electricity and water shortages.

Trending

Amid restrictions in Gauteng, dept says South Africans overuse water

Local

We don't want Transnet to become another Eskom - Raymond Parsons

Business

Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?

Local

EWN Highlights

Russia gains ground among young in troubled Burkina

10 October 2022 8:37 PM

SACP: Only Solution to load shedding crisis is to build new power stations

10 October 2022 7:52 PM

Civil society groups launch campaign against proposed Electoral Amendment Bill

10 October 2022 7:11 PM

