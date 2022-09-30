Hands off Joburg! We stand resolute behind our DA Mayor”

Bongani Nkomo, DA deputy caucus leader for the City of Johannesburg.
CEO at Business Engage and the Founder of the Gender Mainstreaming Awards Colleen Larse discusses the success of her award event, the importance of gender equality and inclusion in the workplace, and how her business stands to promote equality in the workforce.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A killer tiger Indian police have caught & killed a man-eater.
The million pound record it’s really a protest about music streaming.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Satawu General Secretary Jack Mazibuko explains why they have decided to continue the strike based on the new wage deal they want from state-owned transport and logistics group Transnet, how they have been warned that their strike is illegal, and what their hope is for a resolution as the unions and Transnet are expected to meet under the guidance of the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist at Northwest University Business School Raymond Parsons provides analysis on Unions, United National Transport discusses how the rejection of Transnet's wage offer of a 1.5% pay increase by United National Transport Union and The South African Transport and Allied Workers threatens to stifle trade and the economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
General Manager: Security and Risk Management at City Power Sergeant Thela discusses how vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure have become a major problem in Johannesburg, causing residents to endure hours of outages in addition to load shedding, and their collaboration with law enforcement in dealing with this crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Standard bank art Gallery Curator & Manager Dr Sami Mdluli gives an overview of this year's "Standard Bank Gallery," which is titled "We are Culture" and features 13 incredibly talented artists who will display their skills in fashion, music, sculpture, performance art, and other areas tomorrow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Escaping the Russian army 2 conscripts have pitched up in Alaska.
Robo cabs driver-less taxis are now driving the streets of San Francisco.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Medical Association Gauteng branch Chairperson Dr Mark Human spoke about the need for more doctors in the nation, the issue of not training enough of them, and how this is affecting hospitals while also dealing with other problems like electricity and water shortages.LISTEN TO PODCAST