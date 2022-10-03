Is the Eskom crisis caused by the factionalism within the ANC?

Bongani spoke Ebrahim Harvey, Independent Political Analyst, about what the City Press and Rapport said about the ANC’s internal battles being fought through the country’s power supply (Eskom) and how this can be seen with the party’s upcoming elective congress in December 2022. Eskom is being used to make President Ramaphosa look weak and inefficient in his duties. The power stations and other infrastructure are allegedly being targeted and damaged so that the utility has no choice but to increase loadshedding.