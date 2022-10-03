Is the Eskom crisis caused by the factionalism within the ANC?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time. 12 October 2022 1:56 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself' Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up? 12 October 2022 11:49 AM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents. 12 October 2022 2:03 PM
702 Small Business Awards are back Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great servi... 12 October 2022 10:43 AM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their fl... 12 October 2022 9:04 AM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Is the Eskom crisis caused by the factionalism within the ANC?

3 October 2022 5:04 AM

Bongani spoke Ebrahim Harvey, Independent Political Analyst, about what the City Press and Rapport said about the ANC’s internal battles being fought through the country’s power supply (Eskom) and how this can be seen with the party’s upcoming elective congress in December 2022. Eskom is being used to make President Ramaphosa look weak and inefficient in his duties. The power stations and other infrastructure are allegedly being targeted and damaged so that the utility has no choice but to increase loadshedding.


Celebrating ‘Mzansi Icons’ with Maps Maponyane

12 October 2022 7:45 AM

Actor, Entrepreneur and host of the new show ' Mzansi icons'  Maps Maponyane discusses the new show 'Mzansi Icons,' which will delve into the lives, lessons, and legends of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and entrepreneurship, to name a few.

The World View

12 October 2022 6:46 AM
Tom Stuart, Lulalend chief marketing officer

12 October 2022 6:43 AM

Launch of 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.

What’s Gone Viral -

12 October 2022 6:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Transnet Strike could harm South Africa’s economy

12 October 2022 5:48 AM

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso reacts to Transnet workers protesting for a wage increase of 12% to 13%, describing how this is sabotage to the country's already fragile economy, how it will halt recovery efforts, and how Transnet is losing business due to the protest as many companies will start seeking for alternatives.

Global maritime event hosted under the theme: New Technologies for Greener Shipping

12 October 2022 5:43 AM

12 October 2022 5:43 AM

Motheo Khoaripe, EWN Business.

The Africa Report

12 October 2022 5:26 AM

Africa Wednesdays with Crystal Orderson.

SA Actress Kim Engelbrecht nominated for an Emmy!

11 October 2022 7:20 AM

Emmy-nominated actress Kim Engelbrecht discusses the series Reyka,' which is the first African drama series to be nominated for an Emmy in over a decade, and how she feels about being a part of such a successful series.

The World View - Russia's revenge attacks missile strike implications in Ukraine

11 October 2022 6:47 AM

11 October 2022 6:47 AM

Elon musk’s Taiwan solution saluted in Beijing but rejected by Taipei.

Prince Harry’s book a royal biographer says it may never happen.

What's Gone Viral - WATCH: Mother makes son angry after biting into his pizza

11 October 2022 5:57 AM

11 October 2022 5:57 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in Uganda

12 October 2022 7:09 PM

Cele: SAPS needs help to root out illegal mining and the rise of zama zamas

12 October 2022 7:05 PM

Monkeypox outbreak far from over, cautions WHO

12 October 2022 5:57 PM

