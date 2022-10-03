Is the Eskom crisis caused by the factionalism within the ANC?

Bongani spoke Ebrahim Harvey, Independent Political Analyst, about what the City Press and Rapport said about the ANC’s internal battles being fought through the country’s power supply (Eskom) and how this can be seen with the party’s upcoming elective congress in December 2022. Eskom is being used to make President Ramaphosa look weak and inefficient in his duties. The power stations and other infrastructure are allegedly being targeted and damaged so that the utility has no choice but to increase loadshedding.
Actor, Entrepreneur and host of the new show ' Mzansi icons' Maps Maponyane discusses the new show 'Mzansi Icons,' which will delve into the lives, lessons, and legends of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and entrepreneurship, to name a few.
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso reacts to Transnet workers protesting for a wage increase of 12% to 13%, describing how this is sabotage to the country's already fragile economy, how it will halt recovery efforts, and how Transnet is losing business due to the protest as many companies will start seeking for alternatives.
Emmy-nominated actress Kim Engelbrecht discusses the series Reyka,' which is the first African drama series to be nominated for an Emmy in over a decade, and how she feels about being a part of such a successful series.
