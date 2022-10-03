Finalised investigative reports released by the Acting Public Protector

Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, last week marked the 27th year of the existence of the Public Protector institution by releasing nearly 30 reports variety of final investigative reports highlighting some major cases. Bongani asked Adv Gcaleka additional burning questions around Phala Phala farm as well as suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Stephanie Weil, CEO of Miss South Africa reminded listeners to support our very own Ndavi Nokeri, 2022 Miss South Africa, who is representing the country at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend.
The most dangerous surgery an op to remove a grenade in Ukraine.
The twins who are not twins 2 baseball players called Brady Feigl.
Mmusi Maimane, the leader of Build One South Africa, elaborated on the launch of the petition calling for the end of the 30% matric pass mark.
Thilibhali Nthakheni, Financial Regulatory Reporting Specialist at Nersa, explained what constituted their approval of Eskom's 18.65% electricity tariff hike and whether they will revise the methodology in the increases as this is negatively affecting consumers' pockets.
DA leader John Steenhuisen shared insight on what he would like to discuss with President Cyril Ramaphosa in regard to the ongoing load shedding, what they would do as the Democratic Alliance to fix the country's electricity problem, and the need for practical solutions as we have been dealing with this problem since 2015.
News24 First ever-wine editor Daléne Fourie discussed being named the News24 first wine editor, what her job entails, how she got into this field, and the exciting content she plans to bring.
California’s deadly storms 2 weeks of floods, mudslides & deaths.
Ski etiquette the arrest of a careless snowboarder in Hungary.
Reza Ackbaraly, CEO & Co-Founder of Qwest TV shared announced the launch of a channel that will be available on DSTV next week Friday and will feature high-end music, great concerts, documentaries, and never-before-seen archived interviews.
Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution explained why former President Jacob Zuma's accusation of Cyril Ramaphosa of being an accessory in the crimes committed by state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan is an abuse of the legal process and delay tactics for his arms deal case. He went on to say that he believes Ramaphosa will receive an urgent interdict against Zuma.
Director and Chief Economist of the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt, gave insight as to why the only solution for Eskom should be placing it under Business rescue and how loadshedding is impacting the economy , and his prediction of the utility to be privatized.