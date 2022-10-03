Finalised investigative reports released by the Acting Public Protector

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution explained why former President Jacob Zuma's accusation of Cyril Ramaphosa of being an accessory in the crimes committed by state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan is an abuse of the legal process and delay tactics for his arms deal case. He went on to say that he believes Ramaphosa will receive an urgent interdict against Zuma.

