What’s Gone Viral - Load shedding doesn't dim matric dance enjoyment for Midrand pupils

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Standard bank art Gallery Curator & Manager Dr Sami Mdluli gives an overview of this year's "Standard Bank Gallery," which is titled "We are Culture" and features 13 incredibly talented artists who will display their skills in fashion, music, sculpture, performance art, and other areas tomorrow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Escaping the Russian army 2 conscripts have pitched up in Alaska.
Robo cabs driver-less taxis are now driving the streets of San Francisco.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African Medical Association Gauteng branch Chairperson Dr Mark Human spoke about the need for more doctors in the nation, the issue of not training enough of them, and how this is affecting hospitals while also dealing with other problems like electricity and water shortages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis discusses the help they provided to the Jagersfontein community, where families were uprooted after a dam burst on September 11. He also describes the current situation on the ground and the joint relief efforts made by Absa bank and Dischem.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marketing Lead for the Nicarela Charity Bridget Von Holdt provided insight into what to expect at the Nicarela Charity's 'Market under the Jacaranda' event, where entertainment and delicious food will be on sale, with proceeds going to 30 charities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Korea’s military mistake as a result of its own missile test.
A leader’s own goal the U.K. PM’s poor choice of pre-speech music.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Helen Joseph Hospital CEO Dr Rebohile Ncha discusses the alternative plans they had to implement due to the water crisis, the need to strengthen infection control in the hospital, the call for health practitioners to bring their own water to work as well as providing patients with bottled water to take pills and stay hydrated. She went on to state how Johannesburg Water has been helpful in ensuring taps do not run dry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Director General in the Department of Tourism Victor Tharage reacts to the murder of a German tourist near Kruger National Park, how this incident may affect the tourism industry, and the interventions they plan to implement in collaboration with law enforcement, the community, and businesses in the area.LISTEN TO PODCAST