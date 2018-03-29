Bongani in conversation with Mzwandile Masina Mayor at the City of Ekurhuleni

City of Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina has had to focus on identifying projects which will bring even more money to the Metropolitan, while also addressing housing and other issues directly affecting the community.Yesterday, Masina delivered the State of the City Address, which focused on creating opportunities for growth and improving service delivery at Ekurhuleni