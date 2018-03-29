Cape Town born Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah movie’s born a crime

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Liesl Tommy, Director of film adaptation Born a Crime



Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o confirmed this week that Liesl Tommy will direct the film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s book, Born A Crime. Last month, it was announced that Nyong’o will play the role of Trevor Noah’s mother Patricia in the film based on the comedian’s autobiography.