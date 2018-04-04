Entries are now open for MTN Walk the Talk with 702

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mapula Bodibe, Executive Head for Consumer Business Unit at MTN South Africa



It is that time of the year again! Entries are now open for MTN Walk the Talk with 702.The theme for this year’s Walk the Talk is “Walking for South Africa”. And to talk about why this year’s Walk The Talk should be on everyone’s events calendar, is the executive head for Consumer Business Unit at MTN South Africa