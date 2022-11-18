Public Servants Association continues to demand wage increase

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Ticketmaster and servant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Consumer ninja - Black Friday from a consumer's point of view
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kobus Eksteen - NielsenIQ Sub Saharan Africa Analytics Director
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Amanda Dambuza, founder and group CEO UYANDISWA,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Dambuza - Founder and Group CEO UYANDISWA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22 to Parliament. The bigger government departments are... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages. 23 November 2022 2:17 PM
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and... 23 November 2022 11:43 AM
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action T... 22 November 2022 5:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring y... 22 November 2022 12:25 PM
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid? Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance. 23 November 2022 8:28 AM
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Public Servants Association continues to demand wage increase

Public Servants Association continues to demand wage increase

18 November 2022 5:35 AM

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi explained why the department is unable to meet the wage demands of the unions, as well as the issue of people refusing to consider the cash allowance that may benefit the public service. Public Servants Association Spokesperson Claude Naiker responded by explaining why they are demanding a wage increase and threatening an indefinite strike.


African children's television series 'My Better World' wins an Emmy

23 November 2022 7:16 AM

South African series producer and Fundi films and spokesperson Chris Morgan discusses the 'My Better World' series winning an Emmy award this week, the series focusing on societal issues, working on season 2, and the inspiration behind the animation.

The World View - Presidential visit the red-carpet treatment for Cyril Ramaphosa

23 November 2022 6:54 AM

Church raids in Kyiv Ukraine says they were to stop Russian subversion.

China’s Stinkometer is it the way forward for public toilets?

What’s Gone Viral

23 November 2022 6:13 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson - Tuesday 22 November

23 November 2022 5:45 AM

Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson, brought to you by RMB. #RMBAfricaFocus

Highs and Lows of COP27

23 November 2022 5:44 AM

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy discusses the impact of climate change in South Africa, whether we have a clear target when it comes to fossil fuel in the country, the country's need for R1.5 Trillion for climate change, and how the government plans to protect it from corruption if provided.

The Africa Report

23 November 2022 5:35 AM

The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson.

How common is surgery in South Africa: Behind the Needle

22 November 2022 7:33 AM

Dermatologist at mayo Clinic in Roodepoort Dr Irshad Essack discusses the prevalence of surgery in the country, where these procedures are performed, how affordable and safe they are, and what advice he would give to those considering the procedure.

The World View - A Devastating Earthquake it’s taking its toll in Java in Indonesia

22 November 2022 6:36 AM

A World Cup Protest Iran’s team refused to sing their national anthem.

Chris Hemsworth’s Dementia Decision the star is taking a time out.

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 6:08 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Is kidnapping in SA worsening

22 November 2022 5:36 AM

Herman Bosman, head of kidnapping, hostage survival, and extortion at TSU International, and Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist and lecturer in the department of Political Science at Stellenbosch, discuss the growing concerns of kidnapping in the country, increase in organised and extortion-related crimes, and whether it is advisable to pay the random if you are a family who is a victim of a loved one's kidnapping.

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

Business Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Q2 crime stats shows significant rise from same time last year

23 November 2022 6:38 PM

Scopa postpones meeting with SABC due to absence of board

23 November 2022 6:01 PM

CoJ council votes against applying for R2bn DBSA loan

23 November 2022 5:33 PM

