Senzo Meyiwa trial Update

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise provided an update on the Senzo Meyiwa trial, which resumed this week, including arguments about witness testimony, particularly where Meyiwa was shot that day, and questions around the presence of the second docket, which implicates other accused people on the case.
South African series producer and Fundi films and spokesperson Chris Morgan discusses the 'My Better World' series winning an Emmy award this week, the series focusing on societal issues, working on season 2, and the inspiration behind the animation.
Church raids in Kyiv Ukraine says they were to stop Russian subversion.
China’s Stinkometer is it the way forward for public toilets?
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson, brought to you by RMB. #RMBAfricaFocus
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy discusses the impact of climate change in South Africa, whether we have a clear target when it comes to fossil fuel in the country, the country's need for R1.5 Trillion for climate change, and how the government plans to protect it from corruption if provided.
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson.
Dermatologist at mayo Clinic in Roodepoort Dr Irshad Essack discusses the prevalence of surgery in the country, where these procedures are performed, how affordable and safe they are, and what advice he would give to those considering the procedure.
A World Cup Protest Iran’s team refused to sing their national anthem.
Chris Hemsworth’s Dementia Decision the star is taking a time out.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Herman Bosman, head of kidnapping, hostage survival, and extortion at TSU International, and Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist and lecturer in the department of Political Science at Stellenbosch, discuss the growing concerns of kidnapping in the country, increase in organised and extortion-related crimes, and whether it is advisable to pay the random if you are a family who is a victim of a loved one's kidnapping.