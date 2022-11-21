Fifa World Cup 2022 Kick Off

MMC for group corporate and shared service Leah Knott explained that the City of Johannesburg's fleet was confiscated due to contract issues, she went on to explain that they are planning to meet with the rental companies and that the confiscation was nothing more than political sabotage and who was to blame. Afrirent CEO Senzo Tsabedze stated that they have given the City 48 hours to discuss the next steps and that if they are not satisfied, the vehicles will be grounded again.

arrow_forward