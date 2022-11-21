What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Comedian and Masked Singer SA host J.Something discussed what to expect from the show, which will premiere this weekend, as well as the fascinating panel of judges, which includes J.Something, Skumba, Somizi Mhlongo, and Sithelo Shozi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lost criminal evidence social media tech companies are being blamed
NASA’s UFO files a panel of experts delivered their evidence.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Steve Brookes, founder and CEO of Balwin Properties, apologised and explained the facts surrounding the Polofields estate in Waterfall's water supply problemsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Peter Vale, senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria's Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship, examined Henry Kissinger's interactions with apartheid South Africa during a period of increased opposition to the apartheid government both locally and internationally.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lori Lake, Communication and Education Specialist at the Children's Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT) discussed how children in South Africa face extraordinary levels of adversity, what needs to be done to address these challenges, and the need for better mental health services for our children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A leaky oil tanker a race against time in the Red Sea.
An Icy and watery moon a new discovery on one of Saturn’s moons.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba, former Health Ombud, discussed whether he was aware of the dysfunction in the health sector, the role of health ombudsmen, and them having to manage a number of complaints during his tenure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator at the Transnational Threats and International Crimes Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.LISTEN TO PODCAST