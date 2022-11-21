What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?

Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Goodbye for now: ‘The Daily Vox’ closes down Financial challenges have forced one of South Africa's youngest news portals to close. 3 June 2023 2:52 PM
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
View all Sport
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
View all World
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?

21 November 2022 6:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Masked Singer SA begins this weekend

2 June 2023 1:16 PM

Comedian and Masked Singer SA host J.Something discussed what to expect from the show, which will premiere this weekend, as well as the fascinating panel of judges, which includes J.Something, Skumba, Somizi Mhlongo, and Sithelo Shozi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Joe Biden falls down raises questions about an ageing President

2 June 2023 8:42 AM

Lost criminal evidence social media tech companies are being blamed

NASA’s UFO files a panel of experts delivered their evidence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Don't stop singing daddy...

2 June 2023 8:16 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What has been behind water supply issues at The Polofields?

2 June 2023 7:39 AM

Steve Brookes, founder and CEO of Balwin Properties, apologised and explained the facts surrounding the Polofields estate in Waterfall's water supply problems

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Henry Kissinger’s legacy in southern Africa

2 June 2023 7:37 AM

Professor Peter Vale, senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria's Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship, examined Henry Kissinger's interactions with apartheid South Africa during a period of increased opposition to the apartheid government both locally and internationally.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for greater support for children’s mental health services

1 June 2023 9:18 AM

Lori Lake, Communication and Education Specialist at the Children's Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT) discussed how children in South Africa face extraordinary levels of adversity, what needs to be done to address these challenges, and the need for better mental health services for our children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Ukraine’s lost children thousands rescued / abducted by Russia

1 June 2023 8:33 AM

A leaky oil tanker a race against time in the Red Sea.

An Icy and watery moon a new discovery on one of Saturn’s moons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Don't judge a book by its cover

1 June 2023 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Professor Makgoba completes term as Health Ombud

1 June 2023 7:42 AM

Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba, former Health Ombud, discussed whether he was aware of the dysfunction in the health sector, the role of health ombudsmen, and them having to manage a number of complaints during his tenure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International criminals finding refuge in South Africa

1 June 2023 7:27 AM

Willem Els, Senior Training Coordinator at the Transnational Threats and International Crimes Programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer found dead

3 June 2023 10:20 PM

New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book

3 June 2023 9:55 PM

Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration

3 June 2023 9:00 PM

