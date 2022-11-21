ANC Elections Countdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
HBR at 100 The Most Influential and Innovative Articles from Harvard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Ansara - Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball Publishers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - A Rising Man by Abir Mukherjee
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Levy - Labour Analyst at Andrew Levy & Associates
Today at 19:33
IN CPT STUDIO: Other People’s Money : Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr - Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam. 21 November 2022 3:58 PM
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life? A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
Eskom's Babcock disqualification might point to malpractice, says energy expert Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering has been disqualified from Eskom's R16 billion tender process to acquire a company to provide it with... 18 November 2022 6:51 PM
View all Local
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see? 21 November 2022 9:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
View all Politics
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning ra... 18 November 2022 4:03 PM
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants. 18 November 2022 8:03 AM
Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector On Monday, Gidon Novick resigned as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium, who is planning a 51% purchase of SAA from the... 18 November 2022 3:45 AM
View all Business
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this? 21 November 2022 3:25 PM
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability. 21 November 2022 2:29 PM
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device. 20 November 2022 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
ANC Elections Countdown

ANC Elections Countdown

21 November 2022 5:56 AM

EWN Senior political reporter Tshidi Madia discusses the candidates nominated at the ANC conference, the implications of Zweli Mkhize being nominated despite the corruption scandal hanging over his head, and the resolutions the conference can adopt.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The debut of ‘Cruise’ outside of the United Kingdom

21 November 2022 7:21 AM

Creative director Josh Lindberg discusses his play 'Cruise,' which is based on the true story of Michael Spencer's last night on earth after being diagnosed with HIV in 1984, and what he wants the audience to take away from it. This is the first performance outside of the United Kingdom, and it will take place at the Linden Theatre in Johannesburg from December 6th to December 11th.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A COP 27 climate deal but watered down after a lot of hot air

21 November 2022 6:37 AM

Politics at the World Cup courtesy of the Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi.

Sexy meteors an astronomer in trouble for a supposedly risqué photo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life?

21 November 2022 6:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fifa World Cup 2022 Kick Off

21 November 2022 6:02 AM

Joe Maluleke, Football Editor at Supersports.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2022 FIFA FIFA World Cup 2022 Kicks OffWorld Cup: Qatar not a ball

21 November 2022 6:00 AM

EWN anchor Jane Dutton discusses the controversy surrounding the World Cup that was held in Qatar, the heat in the nation, and issues with human rights for the LGBTQ community. Football Editor for Supersport.com Joe Maluleke expressed his thoughts on the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony and how the country's heat will affect the competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winner of the 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend announced

18 November 2022 8:06 AM

Lulalend CEO Trevor Gosling announces Bread Box Bakery and Studio Owner Matlhogonolo Ledwaba as the winner of the 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend, as well as what she plans to do with R200 000 cash and a R100 000 advertising package for your business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Atrocity in Ukraine 3 found guilty of downing flight MH17 in 2014

18 November 2022 6:43 AM

A mystery meteorite it was found to contain - drum roll - water 💦.

World Cup here we go a unique tournament begins on Sunday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Tweeps shares hilarious stories about why they stopped going to church

18 November 2022 6:20 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Servants Association continues to demand wage increase

18 November 2022 5:35 AM

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi explained why the department is unable to meet the wage demands of the unions, as well as the issue of people refusing to consider the cash allowance that may benefit the public service. Public Servants Association Spokesperson Claude Naiker responded by explaining why they are demanding a wage increase and threatening an indefinite strike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?

Local

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu backs ban on pitbulls in South Africa

21 November 2022 6:56 PM

Dept of Correctional Services still studying Zuma parole judgment

21 November 2022 6:46 PM

JHB City Power: Treasury office in CBD owes us R34m

21 November 2022 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA