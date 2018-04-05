City of JHB announced property rates of residents increased between 18.5% to 45%.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Executive Mayor of city of JHB Herman Mashaba



The City of Johannesburg has announced that residents will get a rebate on the first 350 000 rand of their property values, an increase from 200 000 rand. You have heard on this show how residents around Johannesburg have been unhappy with the increases in the new property valuation roll. Property rates of residents increased between 18.5% to 45%.