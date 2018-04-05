Old age home Lodewyk Spies in Eeesterust accused of abusing the elderly

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Justus De Goede, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Social Developmen



Lodewyk Spies Home in Eeesterust is accused of abusing the elderly who stay at the home.The Eersterust Concerned Residents Home says the home is ill-treating the elderly and is misusing funds it receives from the Department of Social Development.