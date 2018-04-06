Follow up on old age home Lodewyk Spies in Eeesterust accused of ill-treating elderly

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, Gauteng Social Develoment MEC



The home is accused of ill-treating the elderly and misusing funds it receives from the Department of Social Development. It is alleged that the home also controls the Sassa cards of the elderly who stay at the home.