What’s gone Viral - [WATCH] Man complains about controversial bedding style in a hotel

Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back & Marketing and Communication Executive Director at University of Limpopo
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - investing your bonus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Over 200 doctors jobless in Jan despite understaffed health care sector - Samatu Hundreds of post-community service doctors face unemployment in the new year, despite a desperate need in SA, says union. 19 December 2022 3:10 PM
'Eskom’s army deployment should be coupled with advanced technology' The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to four Eskom power stations: Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei, and Tutuka. 19 December 2022 9:28 AM
ANC votes: 'There are some very nervous delegation leaders around here' "That vote is never without contestation, so even if there is a result, there's going to be pushback." 19 December 2022 8:17 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC Top 7 revealed. Ramaphosa re-elected as president All the news you need to know. 19 December 2022 1:19 PM
Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president, beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position. 19 December 2022 9:41 AM
'I fear money, I have a lot of respect for money' - Kitty Phetla, ballerina Professional ballerina, Kitty Phetla shares her money habits and secrets with Motheo Khoaripe, in an episode of Other People's Mon... 19 December 2022 7:08 PM
New SA20 cricket league has the potential to be a money-spinner Motheo Khoaripe speaks Graeme Smith, SA20 League commissioner. 19 December 2022 6:12 PM
Rising food prices will make it a VERY expensive festive season for SA consumers Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at First National Bank. 19 December 2022 5:55 PM
Feeling mentally drained? How to deal with year-end fatigue Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers on dealing with year-end fatigue and on how to keep going. 18 December 2022 7:18 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
[WATCH] Crowds in Buenos Aires go CRAZY as Argentina wins the World Cup Argentina made history by taking the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after beating France in the final. 19 December 2022 11:37 AM
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Not a Bugs Life: UK study reveals insect populations are dwindling drastically While bugs are not many people's favourite things in the world, they play an important role in our ecosystem. 19 December 2022 12:40 PM
China braces for waves of Covid-19 after finally droppping restrictions Three years after the initial coronavirus outbreak, China is still anticipating multiple waves of Covid-19 infections. 19 December 2022 10:40 AM
Russia sends musicians to frontline to boost plummeting moral of soldiers After many months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to boost its soldiers’ spirits with the sound of music. 19 December 2022 10:26 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa might not make it this time - Professor Richard Calland The party is expected to announce its top seven leadership positions on Monday. 19 December 2022 6:45 AM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
What’s gone Viral - [WATCH] Man complains about controversial bedding style in a hotel

What’s gone Viral - [WATCH] Man complains about controversial bedding style in a hotel

8 December 2022 6:13 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


The World View - Russia’s music brigade sending musicians & singers to Ukraine

19 December 2022 6:53 AM

China’s virus fears a health official predicts 3 waves of covid-19.

Save our bugs a snap U.K. survey reveals a dwindling insect population.

What’s Gone Viral -

19 December 2022 6:33 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

ANC KZN plays down alleged misbehaviour

19 December 2022 5:36 AM

ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele slammed ANC veteran Blade Ndzimande, lambasting him for suggesting that the party ‘s provincial delegates are in “continuous” misbehavior, and that party seniors should not insult each other in public, as that would affect the party’s image.

Parliament welcomes army deployment at Eskom

19 December 2022 5:31 AM

Sahlule Luzipho, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy

Will Cyril end up with top 7 oppose him?

19 December 2022 5:17 AM

Professor Richard Calland alluded to an opinion that the delays in registration affecting the smooth-running of the conference, could be a sign of many issues behind the scenes, and that even if Cyril Ramaphosa wins, he will have to deal with a very unfriendly top 7 around him. He also predicts that by February, the ANC could recall him.

ANC's leadership election results are expected to be announced today

19 December 2022 5:13 AM

With a day before the 55th ANC Elective Conference concludes, EWN Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger, gave us updates of where the voting process ended last night and what is expected this morning ahead of the announcement of the election results. Who will deliver the closing speech at NASREC tomorrow, will it be the incumbent or a new ANC President, Dr Zweli Mkhize?

The World View - City without power after Russian attacks on Kherson in Ukraine

16 December 2022 6:56 AM

A bloody border dispute between Indian & Chinese soldiers.

Danish defence an unusual plan to pay for an increased military budget.

Zweli Mkhize versus Cyril Ramaphosa for top position at 55th ANC Conference

16 December 2022 6:53 AM

Political Journalist at City Press Norman Masungwini gave details on Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize who are set for a shutdown for the position of the ANC president, whether their scandals of digital vibes and Phala Phala will be taken into consideration and when the delegates are expected to vote.

What’s Gone Viral -

16 December 2022 6:51 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The importance of the 55th ANC national Conference?

16 December 2022 6:50 AM

ANC Electoral Committee Secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila about the ANC conference, the voting process, who are the delegates, who counts the votes, who influence the voting process, the top 6, the integrity commission report and why this process whole is important for the party and the country.

Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president

Politics Local

WATCH LIVE: ANC announces results for top seven

Politics

Zuma vs Ramaphosa: 'Court likely to hammer JZ with costs for wasting its time'

Politics Local Opinion

Lamola doesn't regret not withdrawing candidacy for ANC top 7

19 December 2022 8:52 PM

WATCH LIVE: ANC briefs media at 55t national elective conference

19 December 2022 8:34 PM

ANC elective conference: Papa Penny pleased with new leadership

19 December 2022 7:34 PM

