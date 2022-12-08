The World View - German coup raids & arrests of a gang of extremist plotters

An Afghan execution a public killing carried out under Taliban rule.
Time magazine’s person of 2022 there can be only 1 winner.
A bloody border dispute between Indian & Chinese soldiers.
Danish defence an unusual plan to pay for an increased military budget.
Political Journalist at City Press Norman Masungwini gave details on Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize who are set for a shutdown for the position of the ANC president, whether their scandals of digital vibes and Phala Phala will be taken into consideration and when the delegates are expected to vote.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ANC Electoral Committee Secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila about the ANC conference, the voting process, who are the delegates, who counts the votes, who influence the voting process, the top 6, the integrity commission report and why this process whole is important for the party and the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Midday Reporter Host Mandy Weiner discussed how the ANC national conference decision will impact the country in the coming years, the party's continued focus on putting itself first rather than the state, and whether we could see a coalition in 2024.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Moroccan heartbreak after World Cup flights were cancelled.
The British secret agent test could you measure up to be a spy.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Energy Analysis Ted Blom and Commissioner of the National Planning Commission and Co-Direct of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University Mark Swilling react to Andre De Ruyter's resignation, questioning whether he overestimated his role at Eskom and what the new CEO will need to look into at the energy utility.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Senior Lecturer & Law Expert at the University of Pretoria, Dr Llewelyn Curlewis reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, why it took Ramaphosa so long to take this action, and who will step in now that Hlophe has been suspended.LISTEN TO PODCAST