FoodForward SA launches petition for food donation policy

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former pre... 17 December 2022 1:26 PM
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools' General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools. 17 December 2022 12:04 PM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
View all Local
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former pre... 17 December 2022 1:26 PM
ANC Conference: ‘Race for deputy president is the one to watch’ The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominat... 17 December 2022 11:14 AM
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points' A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi... 17 December 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship' Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experience... 16 December 2022 10:10 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
View all Business
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid. 16 December 2022 9:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Africa
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
FoodForward SA launches petition for food donation policy

FoodForward SA launches petition for food donation policy

8 December 2022 7:20 AM

FoodForward SA managing director Andy Du Plessis discusses partnering with other organisations in launching a petition with the request for 100,000 signatures for the Food Donations Policy to be looked at in parliament.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - City without power after Russian attacks on Kherson in Ukraine

16 December 2022 6:56 AM

A bloody border dispute between Indian & Chinese soldiers.

Danish defence an unusual plan to pay for an increased military budget.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize versus Cyril Ramaphosa for top position at 55th ANC Conference

16 December 2022 6:53 AM

Political Journalist at City Press Norman Masungwini gave details on Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize who are set for a shutdown for the position of the ANC president, whether their scandals of digital vibes and Phala Phala will be taken into consideration and when the delegates are expected to vote.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral -

16 December 2022 6:51 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of the 55th ANC national Conference?

16 December 2022 6:50 AM

ANC Electoral Committee Secretary Chief Livhuwani Matsila about the ANC conference, the voting process, who are the delegates, who counts the votes, who influence the voting process, the top 6, the integrity commission report and why this process whole is important for the party and the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 55th ANC national conference officially kicks off

16 December 2022 6:48 AM

Midday Reporter Host Mandy Weiner discussed how the ANC national conference decision will impact the country in the coming years, the party's continued focus on putting itself first rather than the state, and whether we could see a coalition in 2024.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 55th ANC National Conference officially kicks off

16 December 2022 6:47 AM

Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Chinese style a strange reaction to the end of covid-19

15 December 2022 6:33 AM

Moroccan heartbreak after World Cup flights were cancelled.

The British secret agent test could you measure up to be a spy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] 8-year-old boy caught driving father's car

15 December 2022 6:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The consequences of Andre De Ruyter's resignation from Eskom

15 December 2022 5:53 AM

Energy Analysis Ted Blom and Commissioner of the National Planning Commission  and Co-Direct of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University Mark Swilling react to Andre De Ruyter's resignation, questioning whether he overestimated his role at Eskom and what the new CEO will need to look into at the energy utility.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Did Ramaphosa take too long to suspend Judge John Hlophe?

15 December 2022 5:25 AM

Senior Lecturer &  Law Expert at the University of Pretoria, Dr Llewelyn Curlewis reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, why it took Ramaphosa so long to take this action, and who will step in now that Hlophe has been suspended.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'

Politics

The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown

Local Politics

Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo: We don't have endless resources to help migrants

17 December 2022 7:59 PM

Godongwana is not panicking about a change of leadership in the ANC

17 December 2022 6:12 PM

Muizenberg Beach is open again after sewage spill

17 December 2022 5:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA