Investigation into the alleged ring of predatory teachers

Journalist & creator of ' My Only Story Podcast' Deon Wiggett and Founding Director of Women & Men Against Child Abuse Miranda Jordan discuss the allegedly predatory teaching ring in affluent schools, sexual assault towards children a growing concern in the country, and how "Operation Nemo" will help to address this escalating crisis.
Moroccan heartbreak after World Cup flights were cancelled.
The British secret agent test could you measure up to be a spy.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Energy Analysis Ted Blom and Commissioner of the National Planning Commission and Co-Direct of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University Mark Swilling react to Andre De Ruyter's resignation, questioning whether he overestimated his role at Eskom and what the new CEO will need to look into at the energy utility.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Senior Lecturer & Law Expert at the University of Pretoria, Dr Llewelyn Curlewis reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, why it took Ramaphosa so long to take this action, and who will step in now that Hlophe has been suspended.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Content Creator, Corporate MC, and social media personality Sipho 'Alphi' Mkhwanazi reacts to his content being named the most 'popular video of 2022, what inspired him to get into comedy and why he uses his mother and brother as inspiration, and what is next for him.LISTEN TO PODCAST
African Transformation Movement (ATM) President Vuyo Zungula, and Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube react to president Cyril Ramaphosa surviving impeachment, opposition not having enough votes in the National Assembly, and the decision by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to not allow the use of the secret ballot as a voting procedure, and what legal action they intend to take.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ANC MP and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola spoke about the ANC's support towards the president and his thoughts on the report.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa Wednesday with Crystal Orderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
