Has Democratic Alliance 2018 congress finds its identity?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gareth van Onselen, Head of Politics and Governance at the Institute of Race Relations and



The Democratic Alliance has just concluded its biggest ever conference in which it re-elected an uncontested MUSI Maimane as its leader.The most closely watched contest was for the position of federal chairperson which was contested by executive mayors Athol Trollip and Solly Msimanga which the Nelson Mandela Bay leader won. The official opposition has faced criticism for not electing sufficiently diverse leadership despite adopting the principle as one of its principles this weekend