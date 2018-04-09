Building in Pretoria accommodates a mortuary and a food storage facility for Pick n Pay?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Isaac Mahlangu, Journalist at The Sowetan



The Sowetan reports that there is a building in Rayton, Pretoria East, which accommodates a mortuary and a food storage facility for a local Pick ‘n Pay store. This building has two sections that are separated by a passage which is about four metres wide