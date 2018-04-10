Monhla Hlahla to lead Denel board

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Monhla Hlahla, Denel interim chairperson



Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan yesterday announced the appointment of a new interim board for Denel after meeting with the state-owned defence company. The arms manufacturer has been experiencing severe liquidity problems. It emerged in December that it was unable to pay salaries before Christmas.







Gordhan says this signals the its steps to restoring good governance and reversing state capture at the parastatal. The new board is to be headed by former ACSA CEO Monhla Hlahla who joins us now on the line.