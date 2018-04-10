Bullying Children and Teachers, what to do?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Poppy Masinga, Senior Lecturer in the dept of Social Work at Wits



Yesterday, we spoke to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about the increasing number of learners in Gauteng schools who have been involved in serious misconduct. Lesufi said that 151 learners have been expelled in Gauteng schools since January last year for serious misconduct, including dealing in drugs, bullying, assaulting teachers and attempted murder. He said that Gauteng schools are under siege.