New claims of racism have emerged at UNISA

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Elmarie Williams, Language practitioner at Language Services, Department of Academic Planning, UNISA



Just as the Human Rights Commission is investigating allegations of racism and sexism at the University of South Africa, following racism claims at UNISA’s College of Law between academics there, fresh new claims of racism have emerged at the institution’s Department of Language Services, this time against its Director, Rose Negota.