The much anticipated documentary named after Winnie Madikizela

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Paul Erasmus, former South African Security Police Officer



The much-anticipated award-winning Pascale Lamche’s documentary named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela finally airs this evening. It promises to vindicate the stalwart, and finally we will know the truth about what happened To Stompie Sepei, based on the testimony of a former security branch officer, Paul Erasmus.