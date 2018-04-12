Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zukiswa Rantho, Public enterprises portfolio committee Chairperson



Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises wants to complete its work in its inquiry into state capture at Eskom and other state-owned entities. But it is struggling to get Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma, Ajay Gupta, and Rajesh Gupta to appear before it.