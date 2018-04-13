Iconic 'The sound of music' returns to SA at the Teatro in Montecasino

Africa Melane speaks to Andre Schwartz, plays Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music



My Favourite Things”… “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”… “Edelweiss”… Yes, one of the world’s most famous musicals is in Johannesburg! The Sound of Music is on at the Teatro in Montecasino until Sunday, 29 April. The stage production of The Sound of Music was first staged on Broadway in 1959. The famous film premiered in 1965.