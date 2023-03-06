[WATCH] Soweto thieves steal Benoni man’s Toyota Hilux – strips it utterly bare in hours.

Click here to watch the video: https://buff.ly/3EY3ptz
Bongani Bingwa interviews Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about this and viral videos from around the web (listen to the audio).
Tahiyya Hassim,Founder & Director, New Beginningz discussed what inspired her to start her NPO "New Beginningz," which focuses on providing care for children living on the streets, ranging from abandoned newborn babies to children up to 18 years old, and how people can help donate items such as baby toiletries and food, such as nappies, wipes, bum cream, good quality bottles, receiving blankets, Purity food, and non-perishable food items.
National Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola shared disappointment on the video that went viral of a group of armed VIP blue light brigade police officers in plain clothes beating and kicking a motorist and two passengers on the side of the N1 highway near Fourways. He went on to say they are investigating the matter at hand but disapprove of the behaviour of the alleged South African Police Service (SAPS).
Rise Mzansi Leader Songezo Zibi explained why he feels there are holes from the Acting public protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, released final report on the Phala Phala farm and whether President Cyril Ramaphosa broke any rules relating to the Phala Phala matter. She has cleared him of breaching the Executive Members Ethics Code, the rule book governing how the president and his ministers conduct themselves while in office.
David Kau, Comedian how it felt to be on 'The Masked Singer' and the preparation.
Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association, Brian Day explained the concern around Eskom's new grid rules, which investors in energy projects must meet before they can connect their companies to the power grid, make it so risky for them that they may stay away, the money spent thus far, and the importance for the utility to build a grid in anticipation of the projects.
The author of the 'Glenn Agliotti biography' responded to the death of convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti, his friendship with the late former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi, who was convicted of accepting bribes from Agliotti, and his being part of a well-established culture of powerfuil politicians linked to underworld figures.