The economic outlook of the cabinet reshuffle

Economist & Head of Research at RMB Isaah Mhlanga reacted to the cabinet reshuffle, the wait to see how the Electricity Minister will impact Eskom developments, and how international investors regard the country after being greylisted and the Phala Phala scandal.
Naomi Raine, Grammy Award-winning Singer, shared what to expect as she performs in South Africa for the first time at Rhema Bible Church and her journey in the music industry to becoming a solo artist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
King Charles makes history addressing the German Parliament.
And tell us why young British men are no longer welcome in Amsterdam?
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan African Investment & Research, responds to the decision that the central bank would increase rates by 50 basis points, the economy on the verge of recession, and why the International monetary authority may have to ease up the spike in inflation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni addresses former President Thabo Mbeki's letter claiming that the African National Congress utilised its parliamentary majority to vote against any inquiries into the Phala Phala affair, and whether the party can be saved through renewal efforts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Concerns for the Pope's health as he spends the night in hospital.
A 13 year old boy breaks the world record for the most money raised by camping out in a tent.
Joseph Mathe, Deputy Director for Craft Development for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture provided information on what to expect at the 'Beautiful Things exhibition and national craft incubator now taking place at the 'The Living Heritage Women's Museum in Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse discusses her candidature for DA leadership, how many people doubt she can lead due to her lack of experience in the party, concerns about people of colour leaving her party and how this may taint the party, and what she plans to do differently if she is elected.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Activist and Human Rights Attorney Richard Spoor discusses whether South Africa would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he decides to visit South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for alleged war crimes. He went on to explain why this would place the country in a precarious position and the government seeking legal advice on the matter with a clear view.LISTEN TO PODCAST