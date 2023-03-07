The economic outlook of the cabinet reshuffle

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa' DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa. 31 March 2023 5:50 PM
Oscar Pistorius denied parole Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. 31 March 2023 4:19 PM
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters. 31 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Woman fuming after catching partner cheating on a cruise ship A girlfriend and her friend were completely distraught when they caught him on camera from their cabin. 31 March 2023 2:43 PM
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launch 31 March 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Wife embarrased when husband joins Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday' song The man leaves his wife at the table to join the restaurant's waiters singing Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday Song' to a customer. 31 March 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla! Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings. 31 March 2023 11:47 AM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The economic outlook of the cabinet reshuffle

The economic outlook of the cabinet reshuffle

7 March 2023 7:18 AM

Economist & Head of Research at RMB Isaah Mhlanga reacted to the cabinet reshuffle, the wait to see how the Electricity Minister will impact Eskom developments, and how international investors regard the country after being greylisted and the Phala Phala scandal.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Maverick City’s Naomi Raine in Joburg for one-night only

31 March 2023 10:24 AM

Naomi Raine, Grammy Award-winning Singer, shared what to expect as she performs in South Africa for the first time at Rhema Bible Church and her journey in the music industry to becoming a solo artist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The arrest of an American journalist on spying charges in Russia

31 March 2023 8:53 AM

King Charles makes history addressing the German Parliament.

And tell us why young British men are no longer welcome in Amsterdam?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral

31 March 2023 8:19 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Reserve Bank hikes repo rate again

31 March 2023 8:16 AM

Dr. Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan African Investment & Research, responds to the decision that the central bank would increase rates by 50 basis points, the economy on the verge of recession, and why the International monetary authority may have to ease up the spike in inflation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Thabo Mbeki’s scathing letter on Phala Phala

31 March 2023 8:11 AM

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni addresses former President Thabo Mbeki's letter claiming that the African National Congress utilised its parliamentary majority to vote against any inquiries into the Phala Phala affair, and whether the party can be saved through renewal efforts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The King's historic visit to Germany is well underway

30 March 2023 9:54 AM

Concerns for the Pope's health as he spends the night in hospital. 

A 13 year old boy breaks the world record for the most money raised by camping out in a tent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful Things Exhibition

30 March 2023 9:21 AM

Joseph Mathe, Deputy Director for Craft Development for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture provided information on what to expect at the 'Beautiful Things exhibition and national craft incubator now taking place at the 'The Living Heritage Women's Museum in Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Remember Simunye Grooves

30 March 2023 8:18 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr. Mpho Phalatse ready to lead DA

30 March 2023 7:29 AM

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse discusses her candidature for DA leadership, how many people doubt she can lead due to her lack of experience in the party, concerns about people of colour leaving her party and how this may taint the party, and what she plans to do differently if she is elected.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Putin Warrant of arrest: What should SA do?

30 March 2023 7:09 AM

Activist and Human Rights Attorney Richard Spoor discusses whether South Africa would arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he decides to visit South Africa for the BRICS summit in August, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for alleged war crimes. He went on to explain why this would place the country in a precarious position and the government seeking legal advice on the matter with a clear view.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'

Local Politics

Oscar Pistorius denied parole

Local

Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 10:10 PM

Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qualification

31 March 2023 10:06 PM

'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner

31 March 2023 9:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA